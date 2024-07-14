Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 13,413 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,413 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.94. 27,796,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,199,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.05. The company has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $102.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2911 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

