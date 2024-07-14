Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC Sells 2,837 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 169.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 318,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 200,562 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,093,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,869,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,277,000 after buying an additional 824,209 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000.

GOVT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.82. 2,970,632 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

