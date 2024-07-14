Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Declines By 28.6%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,777.4% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 27,478 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of BCOW stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.78. 607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,128. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin ( NASDAQ:BCOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.97 million for the quarter. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin had a negative return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 32.17%.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

