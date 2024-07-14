Short Interest in Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL) Declines By 53.7%

Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,600 shares, a decrease of 53.7% from the June 15th total of 372,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial lowered their price objective on Abacus Life from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Abacus Life stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Abacus Life, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Quarry LP owned approximately 0.08% of Abacus Life at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ ABL opened at $8.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25. Abacus Life has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The company has a market cap of $548.48 million, a P/E ratio of 429.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Abacus Life had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $21.49 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Abacus Life will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

