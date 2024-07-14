Short Interest in Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Drops By 28.4%

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the June 15th total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of China Price Performance

BACHY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.38. 22,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,666. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.21. Bank of China has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $13.02.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.49 billion for the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

About Bank of China

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

