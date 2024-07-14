Short Interest in BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Drops By 54.2%

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the June 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BetterLife Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of BetterLife Pharma stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842. BetterLife Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.08.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About BetterLife Pharma

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of compounds for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada. It is also involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections.

