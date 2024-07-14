Short Interest in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declines By 18.8%

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUA. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 65,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 45,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:MUA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.81. The stock had a trading volume of 35,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,679. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0555 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

