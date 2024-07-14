Short Interest in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Drops By 24.0%

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,180,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the June 15th total of 9,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

CABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,396,000 after buying an additional 1,796,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after buying an additional 144,291 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 293,306 shares during the last quarter.

CABA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company had a trading volume of 769,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,825. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.30. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $397.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.42.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

