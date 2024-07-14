Short Interest in China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Drops By 14.3%

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

China Resources Building Materials Technology stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 17,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $12.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.27.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

About China Resources Building Materials Technology

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

