Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Increases By 102.2%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,042,800 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.9 days.
COSCO SHIPPING Stock Down 8.5 %
CICOF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992. COSCO SHIPPING has a fifty-two week low of $0.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.
COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile
