Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Drops By 18.9%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eltek
Eltek Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ELTK traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,161. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $59.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.32. Eltek has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $22.80.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 13.89%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eltek will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
