Short Interest in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Drops By 18.0%

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,730,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 429,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embecta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Embecta by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Embecta by 773.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Embecta from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Embecta Stock Up 3.1 %

Embecta stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $759.51 million, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.99. Embecta has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $23.75.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.70 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Embecta will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety injection devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

