Short Interest in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE) Expands By 45.9%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,630,000 shares, an increase of 45.9% from the June 15th total of 27,840,000 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 829,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.19% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,871,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,028,888. The firm has a market cap of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.73. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $83.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.