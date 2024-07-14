Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Grows By 100.0%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Focus Graphite Stock Down 13.6 %

FCSMF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,306. Focus Graphite has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

Focus Graphite Company Profile

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 62 claims covering an area of 3,248.18 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

