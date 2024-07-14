Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Declines By 66.0%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.41. 3,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,269. The firm has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,902,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,465,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 65,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 42,599 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.