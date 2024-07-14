Short Interest in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Declines By 66.0%

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 66.0% from the June 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Global X Social Media Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $43.41. 3,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,269. The firm has a market cap of $138.03 million, a P/E ratio of 29.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97.
Global X Social Media Index ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.1039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Social Media Index ETF
Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile
The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
