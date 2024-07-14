Short Interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Drops By 90.9%

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

GTEC stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 143,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,817. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Greenland Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

Get Greenland Technologies alerts:

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.09%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greenland Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenland Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.