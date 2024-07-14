Short Interest in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Increases By 50.0%

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Price Performance

JZ stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.94. 14,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,187. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jianzhi Education Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Jianzhi Education Technology Group comprises 0.0% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Jianzhi Education Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

