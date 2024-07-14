Short Interest in Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Declines By 15.8%

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,123,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 14,396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 224.5 days.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Lundin Mining stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 199,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of $5.91 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0657 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.33%.

LUNMF has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.