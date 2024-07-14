Short Interest in Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Decreases By 16.7%

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.25. 1,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630. Orient Overseas has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $92.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

