Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Increases By 19.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.1 days.
Safran Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.59. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $150.56 and a fifty-two week high of $241.29.
About Safran
