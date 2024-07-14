Short Interest in Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF) Increases By 19.5%

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 282,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 211.1 days.

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAFRF traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $220.59. The stock had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $224.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.61. Safran has a fifty-two week low of $150.56 and a fifty-two week high of $241.29.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

