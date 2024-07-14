Short Interest in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Rises By 40.1%

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,660,000 shares, a growth of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 6,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 10.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVRA. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC boosted its stake in Savara by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 14,565,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,536,000 after purchasing an additional 332,706 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Savara by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,841,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,033,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Savara by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,063,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,197,000 after buying an additional 148,673 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Savara by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,563,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,754,000 after acquiring an additional 746,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Savara by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,088,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 174,974 shares during the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVRA traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $4.89. 1,902,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,218,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 14.90 and a quick ratio of 14.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average is $4.63. Savara has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Savara ( NASDAQ:SVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Savara will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SVRA shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Savara from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Savara from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Savara from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Savara from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

