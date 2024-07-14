Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 27.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
SigmaTron International Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.
SigmaTron International Company Profile
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
