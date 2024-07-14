Short Interest in SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 27.6%

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the June 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. 52,770 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.88. SigmaTron International has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMA. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International during the first quarter worth $46,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.85% of the company’s stock.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

