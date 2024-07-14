Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Declines By 50.0%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,400 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the June 15th total of 134,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Silo Pharma Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SILO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,735. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.59. Silo Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.05.

Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. Silo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 4,992.30%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, develops traditional therapeutics and psychedelic medicine. Its lead program includes SPC-15, an intranasal drug targeting post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and stress-induced anxiety disorders; and SP-26, a ketamine-based loaded implant indicated for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief.

