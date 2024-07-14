Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Increases By 24.5%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,178,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the June 15th total of 2,553,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 90.3 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFTF remained flat at $45.16 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.22. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 12-month low of $30.62 and a 12-month high of $50.13.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland, Germany, France, Mexico, rest of Europe, and other Americas. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

