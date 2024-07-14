Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Expands By 104.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Snam Trading Up 1.0 %
SNMRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,368. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.
About Snam
