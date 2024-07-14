Short Interest in Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Expands By 104.3%

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the June 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Snam Trading Up 1.0 %

SNMRY traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 38,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,368. Snam has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $10.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.51.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure. The company operates through Transportation, Storage, Regasification, Energy Transition, and other segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services; and owns and manages liquified natural gas (LNG) regasification plants.

