Short Interest in Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF) Decreases By 51.7%

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SURDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 101,900 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the June 15th total of 211,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,019.0 days.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Price Performance

Sumitomo Realty & Development stock remained flat at $30.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.46. Sumitomo Realty & Development has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $38.11.

Sumitomo Realty & Development Company Profile

Sumitomo Realty & Development Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate business in Japan. It develops and leases office buildings, rental apartments, etc.; develops and sells condominium units, detached houses, etc.; and develops, leases, and sells properties, as well as operates and manages hotels, event halls, retail facilities, land lots, etc.

