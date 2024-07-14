Short Interest in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Expands By 24.7%

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 624,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jude Bricker sold 2,086 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $26,325.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,061.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 5,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $62,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,329.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,964 shares of company stock worth $189,075. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sun Country Airlines by 199.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 99,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,209,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,468,000 after purchasing an additional 150,735 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Sun Country Airlines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 378,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,008. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.23 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNCY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

