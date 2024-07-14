Short Interest in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Increases By 32.4%

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 801,600 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 605,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Surmodics by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Surmodics during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Surmodics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX remained flat at $42.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 175,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,941. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $601.34 million, a P/E ratio of 44.39 and a beta of 1.18. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.44.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.