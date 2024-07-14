Short Interest in Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Declines By 51.3%

Tivic Health Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the June 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 675,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Tivic Health Systems Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TIVC traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.34. 124,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,730. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.01. Tivic Health Systems has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $11.46.

Tivic Health Systems (NASDAQ:TIVC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter. Tivic Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 207.63% and a negative net margin of 670.99%. The business had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter.

About Tivic Health Systems

Tivic Health Systems Inc operates as a health tech company, focuses on developing and commercializing bioelectronic medicine. Its primary product is ClearUP, a bioelectronic medicine for the treatment of sinus and nasal inflammation. The company sells its products on direct-to-consumer channel through its own websites; and platforms, such as Amazon.com and Walmart.com, as well as to U.S.

