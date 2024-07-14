Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Rises By 22.1%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

TACT traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. 23,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,204. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 million, a PE ratio of 65.17 and a beta of 1.72. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 million. Research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TACT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAct Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of TransAct Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

Featured Articles

