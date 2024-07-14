Short Interest in Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR) Expands By 44.1%

Volato Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the June 15th total of 248,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Volato Group Price Performance

Volato Group stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,423. Volato Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Volato Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SOAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

About Volato Group

Volato Group, Inc operates as a private aviation company. It offers fractional ownership, aircraft management, jet cards, deposit, and charter programs. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 24 HondaJets and a managed fleet of 6 aircraft. Volato Group, Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Chamblee, Georgia.

