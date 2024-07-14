Short Interest in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Drops By 37.9%

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 813,700 shares, a decline of 37.9% from the June 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 743,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

WalkMe Stock Down 0.2 %

WKME stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $14.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 0.15.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $68.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WKME has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WKME. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth about $6,083,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 231.4% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 303,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WalkMe by 74.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 109,187 shares during the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in WalkMe by 22.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 62,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

