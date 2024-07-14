Short Interest in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Decreases By 16.5%

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,120,000 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 8,530,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WES. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Western Midstream Partners Price Performance

NYSE WES traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 529,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,781. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. Western Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $25.69 and a 52-week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.90.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Institutional Trading of Western Midstream Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Western Midstream Partners by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 40.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

