Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Drops By 36.6%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

William Penn Bancorporation Trading Up 3.0 %

William Penn Bancorporation stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $106.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.89 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMPN. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

