Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,208,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,261,000 after purchasing an additional 49,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $861,347.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,764 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,179.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 2.7 %

SSD traded up $4.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.49. 334,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,932. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.93 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.07). Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $530.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.