SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 588.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.11.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

SITE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.22. The company had a trading volume of 596,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,146. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.51. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $188.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Articles

