SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SITE. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.11.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $130.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $114.60 and a 52 week high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $904.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total transaction of $1,621,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

