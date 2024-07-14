Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Update

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,500 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Skylark Stock Performance

Shares of SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.

Get Skylark alerts:

About Skylark

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Skylark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.