Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Short Interest Update

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,244,500 shares, an increase of 93.8% from the June 15th total of 1,158,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Skylark Stock Performance
Shares of SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.16. Skylark has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $14.25.
About Skylark
