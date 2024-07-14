Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Up 298.0% in June

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Slam Stock Performance

Slam stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 44,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Slam has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.

Slam Company Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

