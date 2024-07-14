Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW) Short Interest Up 298.0% in June

Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAMW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,600 shares, a growth of 298.0% from the June 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Slam Stock Performance
Slam stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 44,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,740. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.19. Slam has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.38.
Slam Company Profile
