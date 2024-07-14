SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLMBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the June 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLMBP traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.00. 2,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95. SLM has a 1-year low of $55.65 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

SLM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.9038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

About SLM

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SLM stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SLM Co. ( NASDAQ:SLMBP Free Report ) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the period. SLM makes up approximately 2.6% of Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $9,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

