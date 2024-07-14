Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Smart Cannabis Stock Performance
Shares of SCNA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,971. Smart Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.
Smart Cannabis Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smart Cannabis
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Receive News & Ratings for Smart Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.