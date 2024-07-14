Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Smart Cannabis Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,500 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the June 15th total of 177,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 664,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Smart Cannabis Stock Performance

Shares of SCNA remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 91,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,971. Smart Cannabis has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

Smart Cannabis Company Profile

Smart Cannabis Corp. operates in the agriculture and cannabis industries. The company, through its subsidiary, Next Generation Farming, Inc, provides turnkey, automated, commercial greenhouses systems that improve yields and decrease water consumption for cultivators of organic food and cannabis crops.

