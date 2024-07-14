Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smith & Nephew
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE SNN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.