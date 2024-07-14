Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNN. UBS Group raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 2,996,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,985,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 343.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,364,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,965 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,343,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 44,445 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,884,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Smith & Nephew by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNN opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.24.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures; and other reconstruction products.

