Smithfield Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Smithfield Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $434,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $275.88. 845,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,665. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $262.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.03. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.42 and a 12 month high of $277.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.