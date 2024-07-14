Smithfield Trust Co Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 763.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $143.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $141.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.1 %

BX stock traded up $2.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.32. 3,390,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,300,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.20. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 921,184 shares in the company, valued at $113,305,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $14,323,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 921,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,305,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.48 per share, with a total value of $26,166.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,488.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

