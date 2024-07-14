Smithfield Trust Co Has $335,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Chubb were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 532,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,235,000 after buying an additional 324,019 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Chubb by 175,378.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 112,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,381,000 after acquiring an additional 112,242 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1,275.7% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,302 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $1,403,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $186.52 and a one year high of $275.41. The firm has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.99.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 20.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chubb news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,295 shares in the company, valued at $10,597,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.70, for a total transaction of $193,105.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,597,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $244.00 to $266.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.65.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

