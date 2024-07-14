Smithfield Trust Co Has $451,000 Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 77.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HWM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $508,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,247,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,804,000 after buying an additional 1,274,974 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,507,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,102 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,184,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,218,000 after purchasing an additional 810,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,508,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,342,306.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:HWM traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.23. 2,129,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,767. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.94 and a twelve month high of $85.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 9.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.76.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

