Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CDW were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CDW by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $793,410,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after acquiring an additional 64,140 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CDW by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,196,000 after acquiring an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $167,975,000 after acquiring an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of CDW traded up $4.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 939,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $224.34 and its 200-day moving average is $233.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $184.99 and a 52-week high of $263.37.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

