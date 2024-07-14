Smithfield Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,684,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,267,027. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average of $110.48. The company has a market cap of $446.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

