Smithfield Trust Co Sells 104 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Smithfield Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in CME Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CME. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,290 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.43. 3,125,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.43. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.88 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CME. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.82.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

