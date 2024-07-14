Smithfield Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.49. 578,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,777. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.