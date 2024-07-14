Smithfield Trust Co Sells 217 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.49. 578,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,777. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09. The company has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $250.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.71.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF
- About the Markup Calculator
- Top 3 Defense Stocks That Should Be on Your Radar
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.